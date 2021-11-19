Scarlett Johansson is mom to daughter Rose, 7, and baby boy Cosmo, whom she welcomed in August with husband Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson Is 'Just Mom' at Home but Says She's Black Widow When 'Convenient for Daughter'

Scarlett Johansson may have been honored with a lifetime achievement award, but the star says at home she's "just mom."

While walking the red carpet at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Thursday, the 36-year-old actress caught up with PEOPLE about life at home as a mom of two. Johansson is mom to daughter Rose Dorothy, 7, and baby boy Cosmo, whom she welcomed in August with husband Colin Jost.

The actress, who took home the coveted American Cinematheque Award, says her family "thankfully" does not think of her as a bigger deal for winning the honor.

"Thankfully [to] everybody just at home, I'm just mom," Johansson told PEOPLE.

Still, the Jojo Rabbit star says there is one exception: "...sometimes [I'm] the Black Widow when it's convenient for my daughter, when she's going to get something out of it."

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Johannson additionally chatted with Entertainment Tonight about motherhood, sharing that she's been in a "baby bliss bubble" since welcoming son Cosmo.

She also discussed leaving Cosmo for the night to accept her award at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

"I feel very fortunate that I've been able to take this time to really enjoy the early stages of my motherhood with our son," Johansson said. "It's been wonderful. I'm in a 'baby bliss bubble.'"

The occasion marked the first time the Black Widow star and Jost, 39, have walked the red carpet together in two years.