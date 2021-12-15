The actress shares a cute milestone daughter Rose recently hit and talks about dueting with Bono in new movie Sing 2

Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Her Two 'Gummy' Kids After Daughter Loses Front Teeth: 'So Cute'

Scarlett Johansson is soaking up some sweet moments with her "gummy" kids.

During a recent chat with her Sing 2 costar Reese Witherspoon for PEOPLE, the actress, 37, who is mom to 4-month-old son Cosmo, whom she welcomed in August with husband Colin Jost, and to daughter Rose, 7, with ex Romain Dauriac, shared that Rose recently hit a very cute milestone.

"My daughter just lost both front teeth and it's really, really hilarious and funny," Johansson says in the latest issue. "Just watching her eat pizza is, it's a whole thing."

"Do you make her say, 'Sally sells seashells by the seashore?' asks Witherspoon, 45.

"I haven't because she's already like, 'Do I sound weird? Do I sound the same as before?' And I'm like, 'Uh-huh.' I don't want her to feel self-conscious, but it's so cute! She's so gummy. And then I have a baby who's really gummy. And I have pictures of them smiling together and it's just, it's so funny. Like there's no teeth."

Scarlett Johansson; Reese Witherspoon Credit: George Pimentel/WireImage

"Christmas card!" Witherspoon suggests (as potential good use of Johansson's "toothless" kid photos).

Baby Cosmo also hit a new milestone in "discovering" his feet.

"He's great," Johansson said recently. "Making all the fun discoveries like feet. It's the best. I mean, feet, who knew? There they are. Life-changing."

Colin Jost; Scarlett Johansson Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Ahead of the release of Sing 2, the actress says she was happy to return to voice her spunky porcupine character, Ash, especially because the Sing movies are the only ones her daughter is allowed to watch at the moment.

"I think Ash just has a really great sense of humor. She's very dry," says Johansson. "I like her quirks, she's very dry and funny."

Sing 2

She is also still shocked her work in the sequel involved singing a song with U2's Bono, who plays a new character, reclusive rockstar lion Clay Calloway.

"[It's] totally mind-blowing. I couldn't have imagined a situation where we would be doing a duet, or certainly a duet that anybody would ever hear," says Johansson. "Maybe like a duet at 4 in the morning at some random hotel bar or whatever. But not on a soundtrack."

Adds Witherspoon: "I imagined you went to his castle somewhere and that there's a recording studio in this castle. Doesn't he live in a castle?"

"I feel like he should," says Johansson.