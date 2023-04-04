Scarlett Johansson Jokes Raising a Toddler Was Like Being in an 'Emotionally Abusive Relationship'

Scarlett Johansson is reflecting on the challenges of being a parent.

Recently appearing on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, the actress and mom of two, 38, looked back on parenting daughter Rose, now 8, when she was younger, joking that raising a toddler was like "being in an emotionally abusive relationship."

"It's really tough," she said. "I remember my daughter when she was 2, I said, 'This is great. I don't know what everybody is talking about.' And then she turned 3, and it's like being in an emotionally abusive relationship."

"It's just so intense. No reasoning," Johansson continued. "Very intense emotional swings and like, so bossy and adamant, and it's just crazy," adding she was "up and down constantly."

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

The Black Widow star, who shares daughter Rose with ex Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo, 20 months, with husband Colin Jost, went on to note that while toddlers are challenging, "having a baby is so lovely."

"They're so cute. They sit there, and they love you, and then that's it. And you just get, like, love from them," she said of raising an infant. "Whereas you get a lot of grief from toddlers. Like, everything you do is not right, which is hard."

Johansson also opened up about how being a mom has shifted her focus when it comes to her career.

"I work, usually like, 15-hour days, you know, so if I'm gonna be working on something and have to relocate everybody, it's adventurous in some ways for the kids," she said.

"But they also need stability, too," the actress explained. "So now that my daughter is older, I don't work in the same way that I used to work when I was, you know, 25 years old. I was very career-driven and focused at that time, and less focused on personal growth."