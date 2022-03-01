Scarlett Johansson reveals the hilarious conversation she had with her 7-year-old daughter Rose about panty lines

Scarlett Johansson Shares Response to Daughter, 7, Asking Why Her Underwear Goes 'Up My Butt Crack'

When it comes to asking questions, no topics are off the table for Scarlett Johansson's 7-year-old daughter.

While speaking with InStyle about her new skincare line The Outset, the actress, 37, also gives an update on her two kids, sharing that her daughter Rose Dorothy is currently at an age where she is curious about everything.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Why are you tweezing your eyebrows? Why are you curling your lashes? What's a tampon? What's it for," says Johansson, imitating her daughter.

"She asked me why my underwear went up my butt crack, and I had to try to explain what a panty line was," the Sing star recalls. "I was like, ''cause you don't want a line in your pants,' and she was like 'Why?' And I was like, ''cause then you could see my underwear,' and she was like 'But you are wearing underwear.' Like I know, it's weird."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Along with Rose, whom the actress shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, Johansson is also mom to son Cosmo, whom she welcomed back in August with husband Colin Jost.

In December, the Black Widow star shared that her daughter has yet to show much interest in her new baby brother.

"She has a lot going on in her life. She's got a very active social calendar, so she's not as interested in the baby as, I don't know, let's say, like, any other thing really?" the star said in a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon on an episode of The Tonight Show.

Johansson also revealed that Rose is finding her mom "a little" embarrassing nowadays.