"If only you could actually bottle that and carry it around," the actress says

Scarlett Johansson might be onto something great.

“When I’m just hanging out with [my daughter] and we’re doing silly stuff and if I make her laugh, the feeling of joy I have is explosive … If only you could actually bottle that and carry it around,” the Avengers: Age of Ultron actress tells Parade.

In this Sunday’s issue of the magazine, Johansson, 30, opens up about being a celebrity mother to daughter Rose Dorothy, who was born in September.

“It’s hard. On the one hand, you don’t want to isolate your kids, but you don’t want to make your kids feel like freaks: There’s this fascination with famous kids, like they’re celebrity spawn,” she says. “At some point, you have to take your life back and say, ‘You know what? If I feel like picking up my dry cleaning and if someone’s going to photograph me doing it, so what?'”

She adds, “Part of being with your kids is making them feel as safe and normal as you can.”

The actress, who plays Black Widow in the Avengers films, also speaks about her marriage to French art curator and former journalist Romain Dauriac.

“It takes a lot of work. It takes a man who’s not only confident in the love that you have for one another, but confident in what he has going on in his own career,” she explains. “He has to be in a field that’s completely different from yours.”

But opposites attract: According to Johansson, the two love getting a glimpse into each other’s worlds.

“He’s interested in my weird alien entertainment world. It fascinates him because it’s so different than what he knows,” she continues. “And I like to go to art openings with him and talk about art and emerging artists with him. That’s his passion.”

As for the hobbies that connect the couple despite their different interests?

“We like to go out and go dancing,” Johansson says. “Other times, we like to sit at home and eat Thai food and watch House Hunters International for four hours.”

