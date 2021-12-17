The Sing 2 star welcomed baby son Cosmo in August, her first child with husband Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson Jokes That Daughter Rose Is Still Warming Up to Her Baby Brother Cosmo

Scarlett Johansson's daughter Rose Dorothy is still growing into being a big sister.

Back in August, the 37-year-old actress gave birth to son Cosmo, her first child with husband Colin Jost.

Four months later, however, Johansson joked that her 7-year-old daughter (whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac) has yet to show much interest in her new baby brother.

"She has a lot going on in her life. She's got a very active social calendar, so she's not as interested in the baby as, I don't know, let's say, like, any other thing really?" the Sing 2 star said in a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.

Scarlet Johansson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon Credit: Theo Wargo/NBC

Also during Thursday's interview, Johansson revealed that Rose is finding her mom "a little" embarrassing nowadays.

"I do a little dance when the school bus pulls up, and she doesn't like that," Johansson confessed to Fallon, 47, on Thursday. "Of course, then I exaggerate it even further."

Scarlett Johansson attends the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

The Black Widow star said her second-grader has also entered the phase where she doesn't enjoy being told what to do.

"To me, I'm like, I'm not going to argue with her about it," Johansson explained. "That just seems like a conversation that's not going anywhere good."

Despite being a critically acclaimed actress, the star is happy to lead a simpler life at home. "Thankfully [to] everybody just at home, I'm just mom," Johansson told PEOPLE in November.