Saved by the Bell Kids Turned Parents! See Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen & More of the Cast as Real-Life Moms & Dads

The SBTB crew is all grown up with a cute cast of kids of their own. See your favorite '90s stars in action as parents, in honor of the show's 30th anniversary
By Diane J. Cho
August 20, 2019 09:00 AM

The Gosselaar Gang

Source: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Instagram

Mark-Paul and wife Catriona McGinn spent a fun-filled day with their crew at Legoland California. 

The actor, who played Zack Morris, and McGinn share son Dekker Edward and daughter Lachlyn Hope. Also pictured is Gosselaar’s son Michael Charles and daughter Ava Lorenn from his previous marriage to Lisa Ann Russell.

Mini-Me Meetup

Rachel Murray/Getty

Mario Lopez, who played A.C. Slater, wife Courtney and their kids — Gia Francesca and Dominic — supported former castmate Tiffani Thiessen (a.k.a. Kelly Kapowski) and her daughter Harper at Thiessen’s Num Noms event at Au Fudge Los Angeles on July 30, 2017.

Blue-Eyed Babes

Elizabeth Berkley/Instagram

“My #favorite thing is to be the #mama to your #dada @greglauren,” Elizabeth Berkley, who played Jessie Spano, captioned this beautiful family photo of herself, husband Greg Lauren and son Sky Cole.

“❤️❤️SKY❤️❤️,” she added, along with the hashtags “#family,” “#love,” “#gift” and “#grateful.”

Time Flies

Courtney Lopez/Instagram

“From 6 months to 6 years. Not a baby anymore😪 #SameExactSpot,” mama Lopez captioned this then-and-now split of husband Mario and daughter Gia Francesca.

On Cloud Nine

Tiffani Thiessen shared this colorful throwback of her daughter Harper’s 9th birthday bash, a photo that also featured husband Brady Smith and son Holt, who color-coordinated their looks to match the rainbow-themed party.

Party of 5!

The Range Photography Studio

The Lopezes welcomed their third child, Santino Rafael, in early July 2019. The new family of five gave PEOPLE an exclusive look at their baby boy’s new digs.

“We had so much fun designing our nursery, and are enjoying how it turned out,” Lopez told PEOPLE, adding that much of the room’s furniture — including the crib and dresser — is from Evolur.

Sweet Santino

The Range Photography Studio

The sleepy 1-month-old was held by big sister Gia Francesca and got a sweet kiss from big brother Dominic during the nursery photo shoot.

Superdad Strength

Peter Yang

Papa Lopez showed that he’s always going to lift his kids up (metaphorically speaking) in this adorable photo taken at their Glendale, California, home.

French Onion Fail

Mark-Paul Gosselaar/Instagram

Clearly, Gosselaar’s baby girl Lachlyn was not a fan of dinner that night.

SBTB Reboot?

Tiffani Thiessen/Instagram

If you combine Thiessen’s kids, Harper and Holt, with Lopez’s kids, Gia Francesca and Dominic, you get the cutest foursome who could totally rule today’s version of Bayside High.

A Mother's Love

Elizabeth Berkley/Instagram

Sky’s the limit when it comes to how much mama Berkley loves her baby boy.

“#LOVE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ,” the actress captioned this sweet photo of herself about to plant a kiss and her son Sky.

We Stan the Smith Fam

Tiffani Thiessen/Instagram

Thiessen’s family of four looked picture-perfect in this July 4th photo she posted of herself and her gorgeous family.

The Gosselaars Meet Mickey

Ari Perilstein/Getty

Dad Mark-Paul and the gang snapped a shot with Mickey Mouse at Disney On Ice back in 2016.

Lopez Photobomb!

Ari Perilstein/Getty

The former actor and TV host couldn’t resist getting in on the family pic with his former costar and kids.

