Savannah Guthrie 'So Proud' As Son Charley Graduates Preschool

Savannah Guthrie celebrated the end of the school year with some sweet Instagram photos

Savannah Guthrie has a lot to celebrate this week!

The Today show co-host, 49, shared on Instagram Tuesday that her son Charles "Charley" Max, 4, graduated preschool and her daughter Vale, 6 ½, is headed to second grade in the fall.

Guthrie posted photos that showed Charley in his graduation cap and gown. In one picture, he held up a sign that read, "Woo hoo." The journalist also posed with a huge smile on her face as she bent down to hug the young graduate.

"One little preschool graduate," her caption said in part.

Savannah Guthrie Savannah Guthrie and son Charley | Credit: Savannah Guthrie/instagram

Guthrie also shared photos of a smiling Vale in her classroom.

"And one little second grader to be!" Guthrie said of her daughter.

The mom-of-two added, "So proud!!"

Savannah Guthrie Savannah Guthrie's Daughter Vale | Credit: Savannah Guthrie/instagram

Guthrie's celebration of the end of her children's school year comes just a day after they and her husband Michael Feldman surprised her during Monday's broadcast of Today in honor of her 10-year anniversary on the morning show.

"We actually have a little bit of cake, so we're gonna have some special people bring it out," said Hoda Kotb, as Charley and Vale ran to Guthrie, who instantly lit up and hugged both of them before settling Charley onto her lap.

"Now all my dreams came true," she said, adding to her co-hosts, "Now my whole family is here."

Guthrie added, "This is a real blessing."

Guthrie and Feldman opened up to Reveal with Drew and Jonathan Scott in October about parenting during the pandemic, with the couple explaining how they tag-team responsibilities around both their schedules.

"Mike is chief technology officer and chief grilling officer. He sets the alarm and gets up early every day to help me get ready for the Today show," Guthrie said at the time. "And he sets up the kids for Zoom school. Then, about mid-morning, it's my turn to take over for a little while so he can do his actual job, as founder of a strategic consulting company."

