Savannah Guthrie Welcomes Daughter Vale

Today is looking bright for Savannah Guthrie: she’s a mom!

The morning show cohost and her husband Michael Feldman welcomed their first child — a girl! — early Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Daughter Vale Guthrie Feldman weighed in at 8 lbs., 5 oz. and measured 19.5 inches long.

Her baby girl “has blue eyes, a little bit of blondish hair and the chubbiest cheeks you’ve ever seen,” Guthrie, who will be calling in to the show on Friday, told friends of the program. “Mike and I are so overcome with happiness, gratitude and joy.”

Courtesy Guthrie-Feldman Family

Guthrie, 42, began her leave from the show Monday, where she was sent off in style with gifts from her colleagues.

“It has been so much fun,” Guthrie joked of her nationally broadcasted pregnancy. “It’s been so surreal to go through this on TV.”

Courtesy Guthrie-Feldman Family

After announcing her happy news in March, the cohost said she’d decided to await a delivery surprise — although her own mother was hoping for a granddaughter.

“In my heart of hearts, I would hope for Savannah to have a girl,” mom Nancy told PEOPLE. “I probably shouldn’t say that because my son is just everything to me, but there’s nothing better than a daughter.”

Looks like she got her wish!

Courtesy Guthrie-Feldman Family

— Sarah Michaud