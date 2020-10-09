Savannah Guthrie Shares Sweet and Positive Message Daughter Vale, 6, Typed on Her Computer

In addition to daughter Vale, the Today host is mom to 3-year-old son Charles "Charley" Max, whom she shares with husband Michael Feldman

Savannah Guthrie's young daughter Vale has quite an optimistic spirit.

On Friday morning, the 48-year-old Today show host shared a social media post of a sweet and positive note that her 6-year-old daughter left for her on her laptop.

"Vale typed this message on my laptop after finishing her virtual homework," Gutherie wrote alongside her Instagram post, before showing off Vale's adorable message: "I love pepole [sic], and pepole [sic] love me. Yay!"

Then, referring to her daughter's cheerful note, Guthrie continued, "How much better would the world be if we all went through life thinking like this?"

"Never lose your spirit, sweet girl," she added.

Fans of Guthrie chimed in on the comments section of the post, where they admired her daughter for her sweet remarks.

"That's gotta make Mom smile, you're raising a strong kind girl 💕🙌🏼," one user wrote as another added, "The innocence of a child is a beautiful thing💗."

Social commentators also joked around and poked fun at Vale's spelling of "people" — which she wrote as "pepole" — with one user saying, "Her spelling of 'people' just makes a lot more sense!"

Another wrote, "She’s totally right on two fronts: her spirit and; in thinking about it, her approach to spelling too. 🙌."

Vale's sweet message isn't the first time that the young child has used technology to send around a positive note.

Earlier this year in April, Guthrie shared a screenshot of the sweet text she received from her daughter while hosting her morning show from her basement in her upstate New York home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Guthrie, Vale had gotten a hold of husband Michael Feldman's phone and sent her a cute message while she was away filming.

"I miss you so much and will you come up here now Vale and I have something else for you can you tell your friends from your workplace that I miss you that I miss you and your work and I want you and I miss you and I love you bye," the note read.