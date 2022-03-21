Savannah Guthrie Reveals Miscarriage Trying to Conceive Baby No. 2: I 'Stopped Letting Myself Hope'

The TODAY co-host is now mom to daughter Vale and son Charley

Savannah Guthrie is opening up about suffering a pregnancy loss years ago.

In a recent interview with Good Houskeeping for the April 2022 cover story, the Today co-host, 50, revealed that she previously had a miscarriage and went through two rounds of in vitro fertilization after she and her husband, Michael Feldman, welcomed their daughter Vale.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Guthrie said the experience left her doubting if she could ever have another baby.

"I stopped even letting myself hope or believe I could [get pregnant], because the years were getting on," she told the outlet. "It wasn't that I thought it was impossible; I just thought it wasn't likely."

"I didn't want to get my hopes up," Guthrie continued. "I just tried to tell myself that it would be OK if it didn't happen: Maybe it's not meant for me, and that's OK because I've already been blessed so much in my life. I'm not entitled to have a baby too. Looking back, that mindset was probably a self-defense mechanism."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb

Left: Credit: TODAY / GOOD HOUSEKEEPING Right: Credit: TODAY / GOOD HOUSEKEEPING

The television personality later gave birth to her second child, son Charles "Charley" Max, in 2016.

"I knew it was the winning lottery ticket to have one child. So I never dreamed that I would have two. But with Charley, I did do IVF. So I would say Vale was a miracle, and Charley was a medical miracle," Guthrie told Health back in 2019.

At the time, Guthrie said that she and Feldman, 53, "talked about it a lot" before deciding to go through with IVF.

"I didn't want to start a process where we spent all of our present searching after some future … when our present was so lovely and beautiful and enough," she said. "But I also knew I would love for Vale to have a sibling — especially because we are older, it was important to me for her to have a sibling, somebody to do life with."

"I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was," Guthrie added. "And we're so blessed. Going through what we did, it makes you realize that everything has to go just right to have a healthy baby. I really feel for so many women who are struggling and wishing and wondering, 'When's it gonna be my turn?' I know. And I understand."

RELATED VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie on Becoming a Mom Later in Life: 'I Can Really Take My Time and Enjoy My Kids'

In December, Guthrie paid tribute to her little boy as he turned 5 years old.

She shared a series of adorable photos to Instagram of Charley enjoying his special day surrounded by family. In the snaps, Charley is all smiles as he admires his presents while wearing dinosaur pajamas and a red party hat.

"This raucous joyous firecracker of a boy is FIVE!! Counting candles and my blessings. Happy Birthday, Charley!!!" Guthrie captioned her post.

Feldman also shared pictures from Charley's celebration to Instagram, featuring a sweet shot of the birthday boy blowing out his candles on a tray of cupcakes. Vale can also be seen at the celebration, standing behind her brother in one of the pictures.