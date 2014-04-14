The coworkers made a quick stop at Neiman Marcus to buy a bump-worthy outfit for the expectant 'Today' coanchor.

Savannah Guthrie Gets Style Help from Matt Lauer and Jenna Bush Hager

When it came to her attire for the “Make a Difference Day” awards luncheon in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Savannah Guthrie was less than prepared.

The Today coanchor had a slight case of “pregnancy brain” and forgot her change of clothes when she and castmates Matt Lauer and Jenna Bush Hager flew into town to attend the fancy affair honoring community volunteers. “I was in my maternity jeans!” the mom-to-be confided to PEOPLE.

So the trio, whose own make-a-difference project will be to build a playground for under-privileged children in Newark, N.J., made a quick stop at Neiman Marcus. How quick? “Sixteen minutes, 13 seconds,” said Lauer, who timed it on his iPhone.

Image zoom



Michael J Colella



Bush Hager was deployed to the shoe department for nude pumps while Guthrie promptly selected — and changed into — a bright coral lace frock that perfectly hugged her growing curves.

“This was a paramilitary operation,” explained Lauer. “In the store, buy the dress, find the shoes, put ’em on, back to the car. It was intense.”

As for what’s already in her maternity closet, Guthrie says: “I have a T-shirt [that reads]: ‘Touch the bump.’ I’m like, touch away!”

Lauer, a self-described germophobe, joked: “She almost grossly invites it. She’s going to be one of those, when it kicks, she’s going to be like, get over here quick! Put your ear here!”