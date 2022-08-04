Savannah Guthrie Posts Hilarious Photos of Kids Who 'Didn't Want to Take a Brother-Sister Pic'

Savannah Guthrie is keeping it real.

The Today co-anchor, 50, shared a hilarious a gallery of photos of her daughter Vale, 7, and son Charles "Charley" Max, 5, on Instagram Thursday, showcasing a relatable moment between siblings.

In the pictures, the two kids are enjoying the pool but neither of them looks at the camera with a smile or wants to pose for a happy sibling shot.

"Just to keep it real," the TV personality writes in the caption, "two kids who realllllly didn't want to take a sweet brother-sister pic together #iflookscouldkill #oneachothersnerves"

Guthrie shares her children with husband Michael Feldman.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this year, Vale and Charley joined Guthrie during her visit to The Tonight Show.

In a series of sweet photos on Instagram, Guthrie showed the adorable dog pile she and her kids formed in the hallway. The three were all smiles as Guthrie hugged Vale as she lay on the floor with Charley on her back.

The kids later visited host Jimmy Fallon as Guthrie teased that they "trashed" his dressing room. A few photos show Fallon playing with Vale and Charley as well as a note the children left for him.

"Jimmy! Best. Show. Ever. You made our rock star dreams come true! Sorry for trashing your dressing room," the message read along with the kids' signatures.

"Took the kids with me to @fallontonight," Guthrie captioned her post about the experience. "Their post show 'congratulations' turned into a massive dog pile in the Tonight Show hallway, @jimmyfallon couldn't have been sweeter to them (little people are his people) AND we trashed the green room like rock stars!! Thanks for the memories, Jimmy!!"

During the show, Guthrie talked about her parenting wins after her latest family vacation. She explained that she was excited about successfully getting her son Charley on a plane after having issues years ago, adding that it wasn't the only accomplishment during the spring break.

"I took a spring break, my first spring break ever because both kids were on the same schedule. So we took the kids. We went, we had the best time. [Charley] learned to swim," she added, praising her little boy's latest milestone.

"So he's potty trained. He learned to swim. I'm like, drop the mic," Guthrie said, joking about her mom duties. "I'm done. It's over."