Savannah Guthrie Reveals Her Most-Streamed Spotify Song Is the PAW Patrol Theme: 'I'm Not Proud'

"It tells you everything," mom of two Savannah Guthrie joked of her listening habits this past year

Safe to say Savannah Guthrie could recite this kids' TV show theme song in her sleep!

As Spotify users were given the ranking of their most-played songs of 2020, the Today co-hosts unveiled their own year-end results during Wednesday's broadcast, with Guthrie, 48, admitting her No. 1 and No. 2 streams were tunes from the Nick Jr. animated series PAW Patrol.

Guthrie shares daughter Vale, 6, and son Charles "Charley" Max, 4 next week, with husband Michael Feldman.

"Well, I'm not proud, but it is PAW Patrol, yes," she said while her co-hosts, including Hoda Kotb, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Al Roker, shared in laughter. "The PAW Patrol theme song. And by the way, the No. 2 was also a PAW Patrol song, 'Pup Pup Boogie.' No. 3, I think, was either Lady A or Little Big Town, definitely country."

"It tells you everything," the mom said of how her music streaming service rankings leaned.

Kotb's No. 1 was also related to her kids' taste. The co-host, 56, who has two daughters — Haley Joy, 3½, and Hope Catherine, 18 months — with fiancé Joel Schiffman, revealed her most-listened to song was Alicia Keys' "Underdog."

"That happens to be Haley and Hope's song too, and we play that before they go to bed, so that got lots of repeats," she said.

On Tuesday, Guthrie posted a gallery of photos showing her two kids decorating the family Christmas tree.

"Tis the season for cold hot chocolate and shards of broken ornaments and overcrowded low branches and Christmas music and joy and no I didn't really put the elf on the shelf there but I considered it 🎄," she captioned the post, joking about one photo of an Elf on the Shelf doll hugging a bottle of vodka.

Guthrie and Feldman opened up to Reveal with Drew and Jonathan Scott in October about parenting during the pandemic, with the couple explaining how they tag-team responsibilities.

"Mike is chief technology officer and chief grilling officer. He sets the alarm and gets up early every day to help me get ready for the Today show," said Guthrie. "And he sets up the kids for Zoom school. Then, about mid-morning, it's my turn to take over for a little while so he can do his actual job, as founder of a strategic consulting company."

Feldman explained that Guthrie's early-morning TV duties works for their schedules.

"A fair amount of Savannah's workday is while the kids are still sleeping," he said. "And that's good on one hand, but then she has to roll right into Mommy-mode, still fully made up, while I disappear for conference calls."