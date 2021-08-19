Savannah Guthrie Reveals How Her Kids Stay Busy as She Anchors from Her 'Work from Home Bureau'

Mommy's little helpers!

On Thursday, Savannah Guthrie, 49, shared a series of adorable photos to Instagram of her two kids keeping her company off-screen at her home studio where she occasionally films Today.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Guthrie co-hosts the show, her two children, son Charles "Charley" Max, 4½, and daughter Vale, 7, keep themselves occupied by creating colorful drawings off to the side.

"Behind the scenes of the Work From Home bureau 😂," Guthrie captioned the cute snaps.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Several of Guthrie's fellow TV anchors replied to the relatable photos in the post's comments section.

"Pretty great mom-choring! (Aka mom anchoring 😉)," CNN's Poppy Harlow wrote.

ABC's Deborah Roberts teased, "Great graphics Dept! 😍😍"

Savannah Guthrie children Savannah Guthrie children

Left: Credit: Savannah Guthrie/Instagram Right: Credit: Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Earlier this month, Guthrie, who shares her two kids with husband Michael Feldman, celebrated her older child's birthday by sharing a gallery of sweet photos of Vale on Instagram.

"Our girl. Our sunshine. Our heart," Guthrie began a heartfelt caption. "This sweet angel has delighted her whole family from the moment she came into the world, bright and early, 7 years ago TODAY! Happy Birthday, Vale. You are altogether lovely."

"You make my heart soar with pride and thanks to God every single day. ❤️," the anchor added.

RELATED VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie Doesn't Remember the Last Time She Slept In: Says It's Been 'Years'

Speaking with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) earlier this month, Guthrie explained how much her kids missed her while she was overseas covering the Tokyo Olympics for two weeks.

"We never are apart from our kids this long. Never. That's one of the joys of having this regular schedule," she said. "This is actually a great mom job — we're home every day, we get to spend our afternoons with our kids. So I do think absence makes the heart grow fonder."

Guthrie and Feldman previously opened up to Reveal with Drew and Jonathan Scott in October about parenting during the pandemic, with Feldman detailing how his wife's early-morning TV duties work for their routine at home.

"A fair amount of Savannah's workday is while the kids are still sleeping," he said at the time. "And that's good on one hand, but then she has to roll right into Mommy-mode, still fully made up, while I disappear for conference calls."