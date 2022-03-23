Savannah Guthrie's Kids Crash The Tonight Show, Apologize for 'Trashing' Jimmy Fallon's Room

Savannah Guthrie's kids had the time of their lives behind-the-scenes at The Tonight Show.

The Today co-host, 50, stopped by the late night show on Tuesday, where she was joined backstage by her two children, daughter Vale, 7, and son Charles "Charley" Max, 5.

In a series of sweet photos on Instagram, Guthrie shared the adorable dog pile she and her kids formed in the hallway. The three were all smiles as Guthrie hugged Vale as she laid on the floor while Charley was on her back.

Guthrie shares her children with husband Michael Feldman.

Savannah Guthrie Credit: Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

The kids later visited host Jimmy Fallon as Guthrie teased that they "trashed" his dressing room. A few photos show Fallon playing with Vale and Charley as well as a note the children left for him.

"Jimmy! Best. Show. Ever. You made our rock star dreams come true! Sorry for trashing your dressing room," the message read along with the kids' signatures.

"Took the kids with me to @fallontonight," Guthrie captioned her post about the experience. "Their post show 'congratulations' turned into a massive dog pile in the Tonight Show hallway, @jimmyfallon couldn't have been sweeter to them (little people are his people) AND we trashed the green room like rock stars!! Thanks for the memories, Jimmy!!"

The mom of two was on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show with her Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb.

During the show, Guthrie talked about her parenting wins after her latest family vacation. The television personality explained that she was excited about successfully getting her son Charley on a plane after having issues years ago, adding that it wasn't the only accomplishment during the spring break.

"I took a spring break, my first spring break ever because both kids were on the same schedule. So we took the kids. We went, we had the best time. [Charley] learned to swim," she added, praising her little boy's latest milestone.