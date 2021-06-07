See the Sweet Moment Savannah Guthrie's Kids Surprise Mom on Air for Her Today 10th Anniversary

"This is a real blessing," says Savannah Guthrie while hugging daughter Vale, 6½, and son Charley, 4, during Monday's broadcast

Savannah Guthrie's Kids Surprise Mom on Air for Her Today 10th Anniversary

Savannah Guthrie got the sweetest surprise on air!

While celebrating 10 years of being with the Today show on Monday's broadcast, Guthrie, 49, had a joyful and emotional reaction to seeing her two kids — 6½-year-old daughter Vale and 4-year-old son Charles "Charley" Max — and husband Michael Feldman join her on the set with her co-hosts.

"We actually have a little bit of cake, so we're gonna have some special people bring it out," says Hoda Kotb, as Charley and Vale run to Guthrie, who lights up at the sight of her children, hugging them both and situating her son on her lap.

"Now all my dreams came true," she says, adding to her co-hosts, "Now my whole family is here." Guthrie then asks her little ones if they "have anything to say" to the cameras, but both adorably stay shy during the segment while wearing face masks.

"This is a real blessing," Guthrie says, as Kotb points out Feldman getting "teary-eyed" during the family moment.

Guthrie and Feldman previously opened up to Reveal with Drew and Jonathan Scott in October about parenting during the pandemic, with the couple explaining how they tag-team responsibilities around both their schedules.

"Mike is chief technology officer and chief grilling officer. He sets the alarm and gets up early every day to help me get ready for the Today show," said Guthrie at the time.

"And he sets up the kids for Zoom school. Then, about mid-morning, it's my turn to take over for a little while so he can do his actual job, as founder of a strategic consulting company."

Feldman explained that his wife's early-morning TV duties works for their routine.

"A fair amount of Savannah's workday is while the kids are still sleeping," he said. "And that's good on one hand, but then she has to roll right into Mommy-mode, still fully made up, while I disappear for conference calls."