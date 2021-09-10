Savannah Guthrie Gets Emotional as Kids Charley and Vale Go Back to School: 'First Day Feels'

Savannah Guthrie has all the feels as her kids head back to the classroom.

On Friday, the Today co-host, 49, snapped a series of sweet photos of her two kids, son Charles "Charley" Max, 4½, and daughter Vale, 7, as they left for their first day of school.

Charley and Vale stand side by side for the cute pictures, both wearing their navy school uniforms. In one photo, Charley sports a blue face mask before pulling it down to smile at his sister in the next shot.

"First day feels," writes Guthrie, who shares her kids with husband Michael Feldman.

Last month, the Guthrie/Feldman household celebrated another milestone: Vale's 7th birthday!

"Our girl. Our sunshine. Our heart," Guthrie began a heartfelt caption. "This sweet angel has delighted her whole family from the moment she came into the world, bright and early, 7 years ago TODAY! Happy Birthday, Vale. You are altogether lovely."