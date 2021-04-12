Savannah Guthrie Shares Hilarious Photo of Kids Fast Asleep in Car: 'Monday Morning Feels'

Savannah Guthrie's kids have perfectly summed up the feeling of Monday mornings.

The Today show co-anchor, 49, posted an all-too-relatable photo Monday of her kids Charles "Charley" Max, 4, and Vale, 6½, passed out in the backseat of a car.

In the hilarious shot, Charley is seen sleeping with his mouth open and listening to headphones while Vale is snoozing with her head on the armrest.

"Monday morning feels," Guthrie, who shares her kids with husband Michael Feldman, captioned the funny picture.

Several of Guthrie's Today friends commented on the adorable photo, some relating to the feeling of being sleepy on Monday morning.

"Is there a third seat for me," asked Today lifestyle contributor Jill Martin.

"It's like looking at mini Mike and Pint sized Savannah in the back seats," Al Roker teased, referring to Guthrie's husband.

Katie Couric added, "I feel them 😴."

It's been a busy few weeks for Guthrie — the TV anchor received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine live on Today and her family was recently able to reunite with their loved ones.

Last month, Guthrie expressed her joy on Instagram, explaining that she got to see her family members again in person for the first time in almost a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Been waiting for this moment for 16 long months. Together again," Guthrie wrote alongside smiley photos of herself with her mom and sister. "I am marveling and lifting a prayer of gratitude for the scientists and researchers who made it possible."

In a follow-up post, Guthrie shared a heartwarming snapshot of her children giving a huge hug to their paternal grandmother.

"And on the other side of the country/family — kids get to see their beloved Grammy for the first time 🙏🏻," the journalist and mother of two wrote in her accompanying caption.

Guthrie admitted she felt herself getting "a little weepy" as she opened up about the reunion with her family, explaining that her mother is "fully vaccinated now" and that they all followed medical protocols.