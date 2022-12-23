Savannah Guthrie Jokes Kids' 'Cozy' Gingerbread Village 'Looks Like a Crime Scene'

Savannah Guthrie has a good sense of humor when it comes to holiday activities with her kids.

The Today co-host shared an Instagram Reel on Thursday showing off her family's "cozy gingerbread village," joking it wasn't exactly inspiring the holiday spirit as she showed it spread out on a red vinyl tablecloth.

Setting her pan of the table to the Law & Order theme song, she joked that it actually "looks like a crime scene."

The five gingerbread houses were spread out, sparsely decorated with icing and candy in varying designs.

"Holidaze," wrote the mom of two, who shares son Charles "Charley" Max, 6, and daughter Vale, 8, with husband Michael Feldman.

Earlier this month, the family celebrated Charley's 6th birthday, sharing sweet photos of her "little man" opening his presents and spending time with family.

Guthrie first shared an adorable picture of Charley on her Instagram Story, featuring her son with a big smile as he unwrapped a present. "Happiest birthday to our little man," she wrote.

The journalist shared more photos from Charley's festivities on Instagram the following day, which featured a cute shot of Guthrie and Vale presenting Charley with a frosted cookie cake with birthday candles.

"This kid. My heart. Happy birthday, Charley!" Guthrie wrote.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her connection with fellow Today anchor Hoda Kotb in August, Guthrie said she and Kotb bond on several levels as parents, one especially being that the two are both "older moms."

"We talk a lot about being older moms, that we're in our 50s but our kids are little, and there are minuses to that, but we both definitely feel like it gives you perspective and it does make you calmer as a parent," she shared.

Along with being an "older" parent, Guthrie said she and Kotb often talk about raising their kids in the city and in the spotlight.

"Raising kids when their moms are in the public eye, that's something that we talk about and are wanting to be really thoughtful about. Also how much we talk about our kids and how much we want to post pictures of our kids," said Guthrie. "We want to be really careful about that and thoughtful."

Before shooting the morning show, Guthrie said the pair can be found, "talking about, 'Should I send my kid to all-day preschool or should it be half day?' 'What do you do when this one doesn't want to sleep and she's waking up the other one?' "

"It's so unusual and it's so wonderful to have somebody who's your coworker who's not only a mom but a mom of kids of virtually the same age. And so we're kind of going through a lot of the same things at the same time," she added.