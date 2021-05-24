Savannah Guthrie Shows off Her Daughter's Adorably Organized Accessories — and The Home Edit Reacts

Savannah Guthrie's daughter Vale may has some impressive organizational skills.

On Sunday, the Today co-host, 49, shared a photo to Instagram sharing that her 6½-year-old daughter organized her many hair accessories by color and sorted them into individual piles which included headbands, scrunchies and bows, ranging in color from gold to rainbow.

In the caption, the mom of two, who also shares son Charles "Charley" Max, 4, with husband Michael Feldman, teased, "@thehomeedit girls are you hiring 6 year olds."

The Home Edit, a celebrity-favorite home organizing company co-founded by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, later replied to the photo, "SHE'S HIRED ⭐️⭐️⭐️."

Several other celebrities praised Vale for her impressive skills in the comments of the photo. "This is hilarious and inspiring," Lindsay Czarniak.

NBC's Kristen Welker added, "This is impressive!"

Earlier this month, Guthrie celebrated Mother's Day with a sweet post on Instagram about how "grateful" she is for her family.

The journalist shared a loving gallery dedicated to her two kids, captioning the various shots, "every day with these wild little babes is a gift from heaven - eternally grateful to be their mom."

Guthrie also honored her own mom, Nancy, sharing a series of sweet photos on Instagram and writing, "isn't she lovely? happy Mother's Day to the best of them."

"Mike is chief technology officer and chief grilling officer. He sets the alarm and gets up early every day to help me get ready for the Today show," Guthrie said at the time. "And he sets up the kids for Zoom school. Then, about mid-morning, it's my turn to take over for a little while so he can do his actual job, as founder of a strategic consulting company."