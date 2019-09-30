Savannah Guthrie Reveals Which Parent Jenna Bush Hager's New Baby Boy Looks Like

Image zoom Jenna Bush Hager (L) and Savannah Guthrie Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Savannah Guthrie “can’t wait” for Jenna Bush Hager‘s return to the Today show from her maternity leave, but as her neighbor, she is lucky enough to “see her all the time” anyway!

Opening up to PEOPLE on Thursday at The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Gala in N.Y.C., Guthrie, 47, said that she has “gotten to hang out with” Bush Hager’s 8-week-old son Henry “Hal” Harold, whom she calls “adorable.”

“I think he looks like Jenna but then the last few days he started looking a little bit like [Bush Hager’s husband Henry Hager],” she reveals, praising her friend and co-anchor for “handling” her new family adventure “so well.”

“She is just so chill. I can’t believe she is a mother of three and handles it all so well,” Guthrie tells PEOPLE. “She is doing great. But we cannot wait until she comes back to the show. I know Hoda [Kotb] misses her a lot!”

Bush Hager, 37, was on hand at the event Thursday as well, telling PEOPLE in a one-on-one conversation that it was her first big night out since giving birth to her third child. (She and Hager, 41, are also parents to daughters Poppy Louise, 4, and Margaret “Mila” Laura, 6.)

“It’s wild, but wonderful!” Bush Hager says of her life at home as a new mother of three. “We have the cutest little boyfriend in the world.”

As for passing the idea of service on to the newest generation of Bush children, “I hope they just watch the way we treat people,” she shares with PEOPLE.

“We got to watch our grandfather and grandmother do things quietly and humbly and treat people kindly no matter who they were, and I think that is the most important thing that we can do for our kids,” Bush Hager adds.

Guthrie — whose daughter Vale celebrated her fifth birthday on Aug. 13, the same day as Bush Hager’s daughter Poppy turned 4! — was one of baby Hal’s first visitors in the hospital following his birth on Aug. 2.

The new mother of three shared a pair of photos to Instagram to mark the occasion on Aug. 6, with the first showing Guthrie cuddling the new arrival as the trio sat in Bush Hager’s hospital bed.

“Look who came to visit!!!” Bush Hager raved in the caption. “Hal loves @savannahguthrie, of course. Friendship is hereditary. ❤️”

Guthrie previously told PEOPLE that Bush Hager is “one of my closest friends,” recalling of the time after her experience as “a fourth-string White House reporter” covering the former first daughter’s wedding, “Isn’t it beautiful and delightful, the turns that life takes?”