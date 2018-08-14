Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager Have Joint Party for Their Daughters: 'Our Tradition'

There’s nothing like best friends having their children become best friends too!

The Today show’s Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager co-hosted a joint princess-themed birthday party for their daughters Vale, who turned 4, and Poppy, who turned 3. Not only do their moms have a special bond, but Vale and Poppy share the same Aug. 13 birthday, just one year apart.

“Birthday twins party together!!! our tradition #ValeandPoppy @jennabhager,” Guthrie, 46, captioned a set of three cute photos from the big bash that was complete with glittery pink paper crowns and one pink birthday cake.

“Birthday tradition with birthday besties. How wonderful life is with these two in the world! @savannahguthrie,” Bush Hager, 36, captioned the same pictures of Poppy, whom she welcomed in 2014 with husband Henry Hager.

Guthrie, who welcomed her eldest in 2013 with husband Michael Feldman, also had another gathering for Vale before the joint party with Bush Hager.

The mother of two put together a Wonder Woman-themed celebration that was attended by Today show costar and fellow mom Dylan Dreyer and her 19-month-old son Calvin.

“My little Wonder Woman is FOUR today!” Guthrie proudly wrote on Instagram Monday. Little Vale dressed up in a mini version of Gal Gadot’s superhero costume even accessorizing with a headband, golden lasso and bracelet cuffs.

Also at the party was Guthrie’s youngest child, son Charley who was born in December 2017.

Meanwhile, Bush Hager dedicated a sweet shout-out to her youngest daughter. (She is also mom to 5-year-old daughter Mila.)

“Happiest Third Birthday to our spicy Poppy Louise! What was life like before this hilarious, spunky, kind little force?? I don’t want to remember,” the daughter of former president George Bush wrote on Instagram.

And their birthday isn’t the only holiday Vale and Poppy celebrate together! This past Halloween, the girls went trick-or-treating with their moms.

Both Guthrie and Bush Hager previously honored their daughters on International Women’s Day in March.

“Dream your biggest dream. Smile as hard as you want. Play ball. My daughter is my heart and my inspiration every day but especially today,” Guthrie wrote.

“A lot of what is beautiful in my life has come from the strong women who have come before me. I promise to hold your hands, as they did, and let you know you can bring light to the world my darlings,” Bush Hager wrote.