Savannah Guthrie Praises Husband Michael Feldman on Father's Day: 'Always Game'

Savannah Guthrie and husband Michael Feldman share two kids and recently celebrated seven years of marriage

Savannah Guthrie is feeling grateful for husband Michael Feldman this Father's Day.

On Sunday, the Today co-host, 49, paid tribute to her husband and the father of her two kids with a sweet social media post.

Guthrie, who shares 4-year-old son Charles "Charley" Max and 6½-year-old daughter Vale with Feldman, shared a series of family snaps of her husband and their kids spending time together.

One snap showed the father of two taking a snap of their son at a recent graduation, while another shot showed him posing for a photo as his kids cuddled up to him.

"Happy Father's Day to @feldmike who is always game!!" she captioned the post.

Back in April, Guthrie spoke about how "lucky" she was to find her soulmate under the demands of her early morning television schedule.

During an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Guthrie, reflected on almost reaching 10 years as a Today show co-host and how her life has changed since joining the NBC morning news show. Guthrie married Feldman in March 2014, and they welcomed their first child that August.

"A lot has happened in 10 years," said Guthrie.

Added DeGeneres, "It's amazing that you could get married getting up at 3 in the morning and having that kind of life. How you were able to meet anyone at that point is amazing."

"I know," Guthrie agreed with a laugh. "Who would even choose this voluntarily? You're right - I'm lucky I'm not alone!"

Guthrie and Feldman previously opened up to Reveal with Drew and Jonathan Scott in October about parenting during the pandemic, with the couple explaining how they tag-team responsibilities around both their schedules.

"Mike is chief technology officer and chief grilling officer. He sets the alarm and gets up early every day to help me get ready for the Today show," said Guthrie at the time. "And he sets up the kids for Zoom school. Then, about mid-morning, it's my turn to take over for a little while so he can do his actual job, as founder of a strategic consulting company."

Feldman explained that his wife's early-morning TV duties works for their routine.

"A fair amount of Savannah's workday is while the kids are still sleeping," he said. "And that's good on one hand, but then she has to roll right into Mommy-mode, still fully made up, while I disappear for conference calls."