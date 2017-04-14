"She's just full of love and energy and she's also just wild and crazy," Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie told PEOPLE Thursday

Savannah Guthrie Says Hoda Kotb 'Didn't Need to' Ask for Advice as a New Mom: 'She's Such a Natural'

Savannah Guthrie may be a seasoned mother of two, but she says Hoda Kotb has got the whole “new mom” thing down without too much outside help — for the most part.

“She didn’t really ask for advice, but she didn’t need to,” the Today show co-anchor, 45, told PEOPLE of Kotb Thursday during Hollywood Reporter‘s 35 Most Powerful People in New York Media event at The Pool in N.Y.C.

“She’s such a natural, and also, there’s so much that you learn on the fly,” added Guthrie of her friend and colleague, who welcomed daughter Haley Joy on Valentine’s Day. “And she just is doing so great and she is so happy and it’s so meant to be.”

Something Kotb did need a little assistance with?

“One thing I helped with — I felt bad, but she tweeted about it — is swaddling,” Guthrie explains. “She didn’t have her in the tightest swaddle, so I showed her.”

As a mom, Guthrie shares that Kotb, 52, is basically the same person she has always known and loved.

“She’s just like the Hoda you know,” she says. “She’s just full of love and energy, and she’s also just wild and crazy. And funny and frazzled. She’s just Hoda. She’s great, and she’s exactly where she’s meant to be.”

The story behind learning of Haley’s arrival is a funny one, as it involved more pictures than words — though Guthrie admits she sensed something was up when she saw the incoming call.

“[Hoda] FaceTimed me one day, and when I answered, it was Haley. I just had chills,” she says. “I had a feeling that might be why she was calling.”

Haley and Guthrie’s son Charles Max, 4 months, are already set up to be future BFFs — and little Charley is currently hitting some pretty big milestones of his own.

“The best thing about Charley is he’s a big smiler. He smiles all the time,” the proud mom says of her son, adding that she’s working on trying to teach him to roll over so he can “do more tummy time.”

“I like to smile so I hope he got the smiling gene,” she continues.

When it comes to her older child with husband Michael Feldman — daughter Vale, 2½ — Guthrie shares that she’s “great as a big sister” and “loves her little brother,” but there is a natural competitive sibling dynamic there.

“I will say, sometimes if I’m holding Charley, she zooms right over and says, ‘Pick me up, pick me up!’ ” she says. “So she’s very focused on how much time she’s getting with me versus Charley.”

“So sometimes I end up holding both of them at the same time,” Guthrie adds, joking, “I should have really toned arms because they are both very heavy, they’re big babies. But I don’t.”