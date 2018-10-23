Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Reveal What Their Daughters Will Dress Up as for Halloween

The Today show personalities are no strangers to getting into the spirit of Halloween, and that extends to their families, too!

Co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb paid a visit to The Tonight Show on Monday, where they revealed their plans to dress their kids up for the upcoming spooky holiday.

“[Haley Joy] is going to be a bumblebee,” said Kotb, 54, of her adorable 20-month-old daughter. “I’m so excited to take her out.”

“I went on Amazon, it showed up at the house,” the mother of one continued of Haley’s buzz-worthy costume. “We’re all decking out together. [Boyfriend Joel Schiffman]’s doing it. I’m doing it. My mom’s coming. We’re all dressing like bees.”

Hoda Kotb's daughter Haley NBC

Savannah Guthrie's daughter Vale NBS

To no surprise, Guthrie’s 4-year-old bookworm daughter Vale is going the storybook route — with a little bit of a superhero twist, according to her mom.

“Now she wants to do a combo and be Little Red Wonder Woman Riding Hood,” said Guthrie, 46, revealing she ordered Vale’s costume from Etsy.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Jimmy Fallon Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Jimmy Fallon‘s daughters Frances Cole, 3½, and Winnie Rose, 5, went the insect route one year, just like Haley. “My daughters were butterflies and my wife worked on their costumes for, like, the whole year,” he recalled.

“The day before [Halloween], they were like, ‘Mommy, I don’t want to be a butterfly,’ ” added Fallon, 44. “And my wife was like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna be a butterfly.’ “

Luckily, they girls wanted to be dragonflies, which was pretty close. “My wife just added a tail and was like, ‘Perfect!’ ” he said. “It wasn’t that different, it was great.”