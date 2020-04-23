Savannah Guthrie Gets Surprise 'Little Guest Star' with Son Charley, 3, on Today Show

Image zoom

Savannah Guthrie delivered the morning news with an adorable co-host!

On Thursday, the Today show anchor, 48, documented the sweet moment when her 3-year-old son, Charley, joined her on-camera, as she appeared in the broadcast from home. Guthrie sat the toddler on her lap, shining a beaming smile as Charley waved to viewers.

"Little guest star makes a surprise appearance on TODAY today 🥰 #newcohost," Guthrie captioned an Instagram post, sharing a slideshow of snapshots from the early-morning, mother-son bonding time.

After a brief stint of returning to the studio, Guthrie — who also shares daughter Vale, 5, with husband Michael Feldman — made the decision to work from home, explaining to co-anchor Hoda Kotb earlier this month that she wants to be close to her family amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I’m home. You know, the reason, Hoda — my family is upstate, and so I’m sticking close to the family and coming to the city less and less,” Guthrie said at the time. “So I’m trying to work from home. And also, frankly, that’s what these officials are telling us to do, so that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

“You’re doing all the right things,” Kotb then replied.

Last April, Guthrie opened up to PEOPLE about becoming a first-time parent in her 40s, saying that she "always wanted to be a mom."

“I definitely have a good head on my shoulders, I am able to prioritize, and I think there’s a luxury to feel calm enough and not to feel the same pressures as in your 20s and 30s, when you are really trying to make your career happen,” she said at last year.

“Now, I can really take my time and enjoy our kids,” Guthrie explained, adding, “We feel so lucky to have each other.”

Earlier this month, the newscaster revealed the ways she got creative for Easter with her kids while social distancing, telling PEOPLE that they painted eggs with food coloring and had a little egg hunt together.

“Then we had a great time. We had a family dinner and it was beautiful,” she said. “It was special. It was different, but it was special and we were counting blessings.”

And, luckily for Charley and Vale, their famous mom got inventive with the Easter baskets.

“I tried to not just do candy in their baskets,” said Guthrie. “Charley got a little plastic rake and a shovel, and Vale got some bubbles and they both got a little soccer ball and a little basketball, but it was mostly candy — which I proceeded to eat.”

