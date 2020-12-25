The mom of two also baked Christmas cookies with her two kids on Christmas Eve

Savannah Guthrie Shares Sweet Photo of Family in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Merry and Bright'

Savannah Guthrie and her family are getting into the Christmas spirit!

On Friday, the Today show co-anchor posted an adorable series of photos to Instagram of her family cuddled up in matching holiday pajamas on Christmas morning.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet photos, Guthrie is snuggling her daughter Vale, 6, while her husband Michael Feldman hugs their 4-year-old son Charles "Charley" Max.

The family wore black and white-striped pajama pants with black long sleeves for their holiday look. While Guthrie and Feldman wore plain shirts on top, Vale and Charley sported shirts with a white Christmas tree and a red star.

In the first picture, the group posed with big smiles while sitting on a couch in front of their Christmas tree.

The family got silly for the second photo, each throwing on different Christmas-themed glasses.

"Merry —> and bright 😎," Guthrie, 48, captioned the post. "Happy Christmas!!"

To kick off their holiday celebrations, Guthrie and her kids made green and red Christmas cookies together on Christmas Eve.

The mom of two documented the baking experience on Instagram, posting photos of her little ones taste-testing and frosting the Christmas-shaped cookies.

"Day long cookie project ✔️ Happy kids ✔️," she captioned the photos, teasing that they made, "Cookies that look like crime scene ✔️✔️✔️"

Image zoom Credit: Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

"I have other strengths," Guthrie joked.

Guthrie and her family have sported matching Christmas pajamas in previous years as well.

In 2018, the group wore holiday-ready pajamas with green stripes and red lining. Vale added a fashion-forward blue necklace to complete her look.

“That awkward moment you realize you’re all wearing the SAME outfit,” Guthrie quipped. “Merriest Christmas!!!!”