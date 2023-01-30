Savannah Guthrie and Family Cheer on Philadelphia Eagles in NFC Championship Win: Photos

Savannah Guthrie and husband Mike Feldman went to Lincoln Financial Field to cheer on his hometown team, with son Charley, 6, and daughter Vale, 8, in tow

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 01:42 PM
Photo: Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie got to witness an amazing moment in sports history with her kids by her side.

The Today co-host, 51, and husband Mike Feldman, a Philadelphia native, traveled to South Philly on Sunday to watch the Philadelphia Eagles win the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, earning themselves a ticket to Super Bowl LVII.

Guthrie shared photos from her family's tailgate on Instagram, dressed in matching Eagles gear as they cheered on their favorite football team at Lincoln Financial Field.

"Fly eagles fly!!!" she captioned the photo set, which showed her taking selfies with daughter Vale, 8, and son Charles "Charley" Max, 6, in between enjoying bright green donuts for the occasion.

Last month, Guthrie shared an Instagram Reel showing off her family's "cozy gingerbread village," joking it wasn't exactly inspiring the holiday spirit as she showed it spread out on a red vinyl tablecloth.

Recording a video of the table with the Law & Order theme song in the background, she joked that it actually "looks like a crime scene."

The five gingerbread houses were spread out, sparsely decorated with icing and candy in varying designs.

"Holidaze," wrote the mom of two.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/savannah-guthrie/" data-inlink="true">Savannah Guthrie</a> family Christmas
Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Speaking to PEOPLE about her connection with fellow Today anchor Hoda Kotb in August, Guthrie said she and Kotb bond on several levels as parents, one especially being that the two are both "older moms."

"We talk a lot about being older moms, that we're in our 50s but our kids are little, and there are minuses to that, but we both definitely feel like it gives you perspective and it does make you calmer as a parent," said Guthrie.

Along with being an "older" parent, Guthrie said she and Kotb often talk about raising their kids in the city and in the spotlight.

"Raising kids when their moms are in the public eye, that's something that we talk about and are wanting to be really thoughtful about. Also how much we talk about our kids and how much we want to post pictures of our kids," said Guthrie. "We want to be really careful about that and thoughtful."

