"Saying good morning to them as Tokyo says goodnight," Savannah Guthrie said, alluding to the 13 hour time difference between New York and Japan

Savannah Guthrie FaceTimes Her Kids While in Japan for Tokyo Olympics — See the Silly Pics!

Savannah Guthrie still makes sure to say good morning to her kids even when she's on the other side of the world.

On Tuesday, the NBC News journalist, 49, posted an adorable series of screenshots to Instagram that she snapped while FaceTiming her two kids, son Charles "Charley" Max, 4, and daughter Vale, 6½, while in Japan ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Guthrie took turns chatting with both her son and daughter, as seen in the photos, with both kids making silly faces while their mom smiles in the corner of the screen.

"The many faces of facetime with my babies," Guthrie writes.

Alluding to the 13 hour time difference between Japan and her home state of New York, Guthrie adds, "Saying good morning to them as Tokyo says goodnight with another stunner of a sunset."

Over the weekend, the journalist celebrated reaching her destination with a quick Instagram update on her epic journey.

"It was worth every minute, every hour and every mile. This is Tokyo. It's after midnight, and we're here!" Guthrie said before showing off the city's incredible skyline from her balcony.

"1.5 hour commute to airport / 3 hours at JFK / 14 hour flight / 2.5 hours at Tokyo airport for COVID test/customs/immigration / 30 min ride to hotel / Worth. Every. Minute. / I ❤️ Tokyo," she revealed.

Prior to her trip to Tokyo, Guthrie enjoyed several summertime activities with her family.

Earlier this month, Guthrie, who shares her two kids with husband Michael Feldman, shared photos from a delicious s'mores party as well as her Fourth of July celebration.

In June, Guthrie and her family celebrated Feldman on Father's Day.

The journalist paid tribute to her husband and the father of her two kids with a sweet social media post.

Guthrie shared a series of family snaps of her husband and their kids spending time together.

One snap showed the father of two taking a snap of their son at a recent graduation, while another shot showed him posing for a photo as his kids cuddled up to him.