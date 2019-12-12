Savannah Guthrie Shares Note from Daughter as She Recovers from Eye Surgery After 'Massive Tear'

Our @savannahguthrie is on the mend after having eye surgery, and she shared an update on how she’s doing. pic.twitter.com/QYgp5tppV1 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 12, 2019

Savannah Guthrie is on the mend following her eye surgery.

On Wednesday evening, the Today show co-anchor gave her followers an update on how she was doing after her operation, which saw her undergo treatment earlier that day due to “a massive tear in my retina and retina detachment,” she explained on Instagram.

Along with her caption, Guthrie, 47, shared a photograph of a sweet handwritten note from her 5-year-old daughter Vale. It read, “Nobody can come into my mommy’s room.”

“This is my ‘out of office’ message,” the star remarked. “I am home resting for a while. Very grateful to my doctors, prayers of good friends and my husband @feldmike who has swooped in like a superhero.”

Guthrie’s Today co-hosts Carson Daly and Dylan Dreyer both chimed in with sweet messages of support, while Daly’s wife Siri wrote, “Thinking about you, my friend. Sending lots of love (and tequila) ❤️.”

Wrote Andy Cohen, “Get better soon!” joking in addition, “And don’t try to read these comments it’ll hurt your eyes!”

Guthrie first shared the news of her injury on-air Nov. 27, when she called into the Today show to explain her absence earlier that week and revealed that her 3-year-old son Charles “Charley” Max had accidentally thrown a sharp toy train at her eye.

The mother of two, who didn’t let the injury stop her from hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 28, had been undergoing near-daily laser surgeries to reattach her retina ever since.

“That’s kind of how Savannah has to stay,” Hoda Kotb said Thursday on Today, referring to a photo of her co-anchor putting her head down on a pillow, with Charley close by for support. “When you have that kind of surgery, you kind of have to be immobile. So that’s how she’s going to be for the next little bit.”

“Two little nurses taking good care of her,” Craig Melvin said, referring to Guthrie’s children. “And apparently, Vale is singing songs, as well.”

On Nov. 27, Guthrie shared the incident had “happened last week” and “turned out to be kind of serious. They were afraid my retina would detach.”

“Charley threw a toy train right at my eye and it tore my retina,” she continued. “It has a really pointing edge and he threw it right at me.”

Guthrie went on to share that her son doesn’t fully comprehend the situation — which is probably for the best.

“He’s 2, so he doesn’t even know what he did. I wouldn’t want to make him feel bad for it. He hears me talking about it and he has no idea. I was FaceTiming with my mom to tell her and he came running in and said, ‘I did it!’ ” she said of her son (who turned 3 on Dec. 8), joking, “He’s a bruiser!”