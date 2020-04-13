Savannah Guthrie Says Family Easter Egg Hunt Went Awry When She Undercooked Eggs — and Blames Hoda!

Easter at Savannah Guthrie‘s household didn’t go exactly as planned — and not just because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Today co-host, who has been working virtually from her upstate New York home with husband Michael Feldman and their kids, daughter Vale, 5, and son Charley, 3, tells PEOPLE that a few things went wrong for the holiday this year.

For starters, the family of four had to use a substitution when dyeing the Easter eggs.

“I used food coloring because all of the egg dyeing kits were sold out, so I thought I was a complete mom fail because I procrastinated so long, and I’m used to being able to run to the store and pick it up, but there was nothing there,” Guthrie says. “So I used food coloring. It worked great.”

The mother of two also revealed that her Today co-host and close friend Hoda Kotb gave her some helpful advice for her kids’ egg hunt — or so she thought.

Image zoom Savannah Guthrie with son Charley and daughter Vale Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

“Hoda gave me a ‘foolproof’ idea for hard boiling eggs, which it turns out was not foolproof because my eggs were all soft boiled,” Guthrie says. “When the Easter bunny hid them outside, some of them blew off the ledge of the fence and I had cracked eggs all over my porch.”

Despite the mishaps, Guthrie and her family still managed to enjoy the holiday together. “We watched church online, which was really sweet, very tender and then the kids got Easter baskets,” she says.

“Then we had a great time. We had a family dinner and it was beautiful,” she adds. “It was special. It was different, but it was special and we were counting blessings.”

And luckily for Charley and Vale, their famous mom got creative with the Easter baskets this time.

“I tried to not just do candy in their baskets,” she explains. “Charley got a little plastic rake and a shovel and Vale got some bubbles and they both got a little soccer ball and a little basketball, but it was mostly candy, which I proceeded to eat.”

Image zoom Vale and Charley Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Earlier last month, Guthrie worked from home for almost two weeks out of an abundance of caution after coming down with a mild sore throat and runny nose amid the COVID-19 outbreak. But after briefly returning to the studio earlier this month, Guthrie went back to anchoring from home.

“I’m home. My family is upstate, and so I’m sticking close to the family and coming to the city less and less,” Guthrie said on Today broadcast last Monday. “So I’m trying to work from home. And also, frankly, that’s what these officials are telling us to do, so that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

“You’re doing all the right things,” Kotb replied.

