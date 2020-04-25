Savannah Guthrie Shares Adorable Text Message from Her 5-Year-Old Daughter: 'I Miss You'

Image zoom Savannah Guthrie and daughter Vale Nathan Congleton/NBCU

Savannah Guthrie's daughter is turning out to be quite the wordsmith!

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the Today co-anchor, 48, shared a screenshot of the sweet text she received from her 5-year-old daughter Vale while hosting the morning show from her basement in her upstate New York home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Guthrie, Vale had gotten a hold of husband Michael Feldman's phone and sent her a cute message while she was away filming.

"I miss you so much and will you come up here now Vale and I have something else for you can you tell your friends from your workplace that I miss you that I miss you and your work and I want you and I miss you and I love you bye," the note read.

"When your 5 year old daughter learns to text... but not punctuate 😂" Guthrie, who is also mom to 3-year-old son Charles "Charley" Max, captioned the screenshot. "And 🚨 NO she does not have her own phone!! This is Daddy’s phone 📱."

Text from Savannah Guthrie's daughter Vale

That same day, Vale and her little brother also made an appearance on the Today show when they crashed their mom's broadcast.

"Guess what? They've multiplied, guys," Guthrie joked to her co-hosts, holding her kids in her arms after Hoda Kotb showed cute behind-the-scenes clip of Charley interrupting his mother during a previous shoot. "Now they're both here!"

The journalist continued, "In the sixth week of home basement broadcasting, we've really broken the seal. The duct tape on the door has been lifted, and here they are!"

Guthrie also shared some shots of Charley's cameo on her Instagram, captioning the shots, "Little guest star makes a surprise appearance on TODAY today 🥰 #newcohost."

For the last several weeks, Guthrie has been largely broadcasting from home amid the COVID-19 crisis.

She first started working remotely as a precautionary measure after exhibiting cold symptoms. Following her recovery and a brief stint in the studio, Guthrie decided to remain at home in order to be close to her family during the pandemic.

“I’m home. You know, the reason, Hoda — my family is upstate, and so I’m sticking close to the family and coming to the city less and less,” she explained to Kotb, 55, earlier in April. “So I’m trying to work from home. And also, frankly, that’s what these officials are telling us to do, so that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

This month, Guthrie opened up about her "new normal" to PEOPLE, saying that her husband has been a big help with setting up equipment and watching over their children as she worked.

"He sets up the shot, he does the mic check, IFB check, all the kinds of technical checks that have to take place so they know that the signal is coming across correctly,” she said. “He’s working morning show hours and then going upstairs and working a whole other job.”

She added, “I truly could not do it without him."

