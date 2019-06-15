Savannah Guthrie‘s kids are moving up in school!

The Today co-host, 47, shared special moments from her daughter Vale and Charley’s graduations on Friday, raving about their individual milestones with videos and photos of her kids in their cap and gowns.

“My heart bursts with gratitude. Can’t believe I have two little graduates!” Guthrie said of her 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son.

“First day of preschool (and pre-preschool) seems a long time ago. So proud of my little loves. Thank you, next!” the mother of two added, referencing Ariana Grande’s song “thank you next.”

Guthrie also shared sweet throwback photos of Vale and Charley hugging on their first day of school back in September.

Guthrie’s Today colleague Jenna Bush Hager, who is pregnant with her third child, congratulated Vale and Charley in the comments section, writing: “Congrats beautiful, soulful Vale!!! And charley hello and I love you.”

New mom Amy Schumer also couldn’t believe the adorable post. “Oh my god,” the mother of 6-week-old Gene Attell Fischer said.

Her kids’ graduation ceremonies were not the only ones Guthrie has celebrated this summer.

In May, the star traded Rockefeller Center for the National Mall, delivering the George Washington University commencement speech in Washington, D.C.

“What you’re doing, the life you live, the company you keep, the friends you have and the things you learn along the way, that is the goal,” Guthrie said. “At some point, I say, ‘Your path is your purpose.’ And I really believe that. I’m all for setting high goals and just really trying to get after them, but I want them to feel good about whatever their path looks like.”