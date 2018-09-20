Savannah Guthrie Reveals the Adorable Reason Daughter Vale Didn't Want to Start Preschool

Savannah Guthrie‘s daughter is taking after her mom in one big way: She wants to be in the front row for all the action!

The Today co-anchor chatted with PEOPLE for this week’s issue about her life at home with husband Michael Feldman and their two kids: son Charles “Charley” Max, 21 months, and daughter Vale, 4, revealing that Vale wasn’t a big fan of preschool at first.

“She’s been a little bit reluctant to go back to school,” recalls Guthrie, 46. “Instead of saying, ‘Don’t worry, it’s going to be great’ I tried to ask her, ‘Well, why do you not want to go to school?’ “

“She said, ‘I want to stay home with you and Charley and Daddy,’ ” the Princesses Save the World author adds.

Savannah Guthrie's son Charley and daughter Vale Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie and family Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

A little reasoning did the trick, though, according to the television journalist.

“I was like, ‘Well, Daddy will be at work and Mommy will be at work and Charley’s going to go to preschool too,’ ” Guthrie explains.

“She had total FOMO. She thought that this whole party was going on without her while she’s off at school. I’m like, ‘Nobody will be here. You’re not missing anything.’ Then she felt better about it.”

Savannah Guthrie and family Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Guthrie shares that her daughter “recently has gotten to be very protective of” her baby brother, even if it may have taken her a little time to move past feeling like “he was moving in on her territory.”

“If there’s something small — a little Lego piece on the floor — she’ll be like, ‘Mommy, this piece is too small. Charley could choke on it, ‘ ” she says. “I feel like she’s turning into the big sister I always knew she could be.”

