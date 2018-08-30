Savannah Guthrie's 4-Year-Old Daughter Vale Has Adorable 'Toddler Negotiations' for Ice Cream

She may not have gotten ice cream, but Savannah Guthrie‘s daughter definitely melted her mother’s heart.

On Wednesday, the Today show anchor, 46, shared adorable footage of her 4-year-old Vale trying to make a deal for dessert due to the summer heat.

“Can I get ice cream today because it’s a hot, hot day? Yeah because it’s a hot, hot day. There’s steam!” Guthrie’s eldest child said in the clip posted on Instagram.

“There’s steam coming out from the swim park. There’s big straws and the smoke is coming out of them! And it’s sunny all around,” the toddler continued, adding, “So I want to have ice cream today, please? Because it’s a hot, hot day.”

Guthrie, who is also mom to 1½-year-old son Charley, joked about her daughter’s plea, writing, “Melting… on this ‘hot hot day’ #toddlernegotiations.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

This summer has been an eventful one for the mother-daughter duo.

From celebrating her 4th birthday with a joint party co-hosted by Jenna Bush Hager and 3-year-old daughter Poppy to making a cute cameo on the Today show, Vale has been full of fun activities.

Guthrie and her little one even went bananas at the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City!

RELATED: Savannah Guthrie’s Daughter Vale Meets Her ‘Idol,’ Peppa Pig — See the Adorable Video

Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Carson Daly‘s wife Siri joined Savannah and Vale with all their kids for a fun-filled day at the interactive ice cream-themed venue in June.

“When we first told our toddlers of Today that we were going on a summer field trip to a museum, all we heard was groans,” said Bush Hager.

“But when we told them we were bringing them to the Museum of Ice Cream, then you know how the saying goes: They broke into screams,” she added.