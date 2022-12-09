Savannah Guthrie Celebrates Son Charley's 6th Birthday with Sweet Photos: 'Our Little Man'

Savannah Guthrie's little boy is growing up!

The Today co-anchor, 50, celebrated son Charles "Charley" Max's 6th birthday this week, sharing sweet photos of her "little man" opening his presents and spending time with family.

Guthrie first shared an adorable picture of Charley on her Instagram Story Thursday, featuring her son with a big smile as he unwrapped a present. "Happiest birthday to our little man," she wrote.

The journalist, who shares Charley and daughter Vale, 8, with husband Michael Feldman, shared more photos on Instagram Friday from Charley's festivities, which featured a cute shot of Guthrie and Vale presenting Charley with a frosted cookie cake with birthday candles.

"This kid. My heart. Happy birthday, Charley!" Guthrie wrote.

"Love him so. ❤️," Guthrie's close friend and Today costar Jenna Bush Hager replied in the comments."

Over the summer, Guthrie appeared on The Tonight Show where she chatted about her parenting wins after her latest family vacation.

She explained that she was excited about successfully getting her son Charley on a plane after having issues years ago, adding that it wasn't the only accomplishment during the spring break.

"I took a spring break, my first spring break ever because both kids were on the same schedule. So we took the kids. We went, we had the best time. [Charley] learned to swim," she added, praising her little boy's latest milestone.

"So he's potty trained. He learned to swim. I'm like, drop the mic," Guthrie said, joking about her mom duties. "I'm done. It's over."