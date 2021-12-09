Savannah Guthrie Celebrates Son Charley's 5th Birthday with Adorable Photos: 'Firecracker of a Boy'
"Counting candles and my blessings," Savannah Guthrie wrote while honoring her son Charley on Instagram
Savannah Guthrie is celebrating her little boy as he turns 5 years old.
On Wednesday, the Today co-host, 49, shared a series of adorable photos to Instagram of son Charles "Charley" Max enjoying his special day surrounded by family.
In the snaps, Charley, whom Guthrie shares with husband Michael Feldman, is all smiles as he admires his presents while wearing dinosaur pajamas and a red party hat.
"this raucous joyous firecracker of a boy is FIVE!! Counting candles and my blessings. Happy Birthday, Charley!!!" Guthrie captioned her post.
Feldman also shared pictures from Charley's celebration to Instagram, featuring a sweet shot of Charley blowing out his birthday candles on a tray of cupcakes.
Guthrie and Feldman's 7-year-old daughter Vale is also seen at the celebration, standing behind her brother in one of the pictures.
"Happy 5th birthday, buddy. May all of your wishes come true," writes Feldman.
In August, Guthrie celebrated Vale's 7th birthday with a gallery of sweet photos of her daughter on Instagram.
"Our girl. Our sunshine. Our heart," Guthrie began a heartfelt caption. "This sweet angel has delighted her whole family from the moment she came into the world, bright and early, 7 years ago TODAY! Happy Birthday, Vale. You are altogether lovely."
"You make my heart soar with pride and thanks to God every single day. ❤️," the anchor added.