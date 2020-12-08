Savannah Guthrie Celebrates 'Beautiful' Son Charley's 4th Birthday: ‘Where Does Time Go?'

Savannah Guthrie is celebrating her baby boy's 4th birthday!

The Today show co-anchor rang in son Charles "Charley" Max's birthday on Tuesday with a sweet collage of photos on Instagram.

"Four years of this beautiful boy," Guthrie captioned the loving post. "Where does the time go? It goes in my heart, it goes in my own little scrapbook of memories held dear, the sweet, sometimes quiet sometimes raucous moments I am treasuring this morning, blessings I am counting one by one."

"Thank you, God, for the gift I unwrap every day: Charles Max Feldman ❤️," she added.

Several of Guthrie's famous followers wished Charley a happy birthday in the comments section, including fellow Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager, who wrote, "Thanks goodness for Char Char Bro Bro. Love his little voice and energy and how he doesn't mind playing "acting!" What a magnificent gift we all got in Char. ✨✨."

"Beautiful!" said ABC News' Deborah Roberts.

In an interview for Reveal Magazine with Drew and Jonathan Scott last month, Guthrie and Feldman, 52, opened up about parenting their two children amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with the couple explaining how they tag-team responsibilities.

"Mike is chief technology officer and chief grilling officer. He sets the alarm and gets up early every day to help me get ready for the Today show," said Guthrie. "And he sets up the kids for Zoom school. Then, about mid-morning, it's my turn to take over for a little while so he can do his actual job, as founder of a strategic consulting company."

The couple also detailed how they keep their little ones informed about what's going on in the world — but only to a point.

"I want Vale and Charley to be aware of what's going on in the world, but they don't need to be that aware. But we can't sneak much past Vale. She picks up everything, so we decided early on to have an open conversation," said Feldman.