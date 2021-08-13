Savannah Guthrie Honors 'Sweet' Daughter Vale's 7th Birthday: 'You Make My Heart Soar with Pride'

Savannah Guthrie's daughter is 7!

On Friday, the Today co-host, 49, celebrated her older child Vale's birthday by sharing a gallery of sweet photos on Instagram. Guthrie also shares son Charles "Charley" Max, 4½, with husband Michael Feldman.

"Our girl. Our sunshine. Our heart," Guthrie began a heartfelt caption. "This sweet angel has delighted her whole family from the moment she came into the world, bright and early, 7 years ago TODAY! Happy Birthday, Vale. You are altogether lovely."

"You make my heart soar with pride and thanks to God every single day. ❤️," the anchor added.

Guthrie and Feldman previously opened up to Reveal with Drew and Jonathan Scott in October about parenting during the pandemic, with Feldman detailing how his wife's early-morning TV duties work for their routine at home.

"A fair amount of Savannah's workday is while the kids are still sleeping," he said at the time. "And that's good on one hand, but then she has to roll right into Mommy-mode, still fully made up, while I disappear for conference calls."

"So she's 'on' from when she wakes up at 4 a.m. until the kids go to bed at night," Feldman added. "I'm in awe of her ability to create structure. I'm trying to figure out an acceptable time to have a cocktail, and she's like, 'Okay, arts-and-crafts hour!' "

Speaking with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) earlier this month, Guthrie explained how much her kids missed her while she was overseas covering the Tokyo Olympics for two weeks.