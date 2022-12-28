Savannah Guthrie Shares Adorable Photo with Her Family in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Very Merry'

The Today anchor is mom to son Charley, 6, and daughter Vale, 8

December 28, 2022
Savannah Guthrie is enjoying the holiday season with her family.

The Today anchor shared a sweet photo on Instagram Monday from her Christmas with husband Michael Feldman and their two kids — son Charles "Charley" Max, 6, and daughter Vale, 8.

In the cute shot, the family of four poses in matching Christmas pajamas that feature different color mugs of hot cocoa. Vale and Charley both wear the full pajama set while their parents sport the printed joggers and a plain white long-sleeve shirt.

The kids stand in front of their parents as Vale gives a thumbs up and Charley looks away from the camera for the holiday shot by the Christmas tree.

"Hope yours was very merry 🎄," wrote Guthrie.

Earlier this month, Guthrie shared an Instagram Reel showing off her family's "cozy gingerbread village," joking it wasn't exactly inspiring the holiday spirit as she showed it spread out on a red vinyl tablecloth.

Recording a video of the table with the Law & Order theme song in the background, she joked that it actually "looks like a crime scene."

The five gingerbread houses were spread out, sparsely decorated with icing and candy in varying designs.

"Holidaze," wrote the mom of two.

Guthrie and her family began their Christmas celebrations early, sharing that she and her kids were already decorating their tree on the day after Thanksgiving.

"Never too early!!! 🎄," she wrote alongside a carousel of photos of the family putting ornaments on the tree.

