Savannah Guthrie Celebrates 49th Birthday at Home with Husband and Kids: 'Wishes Came True!'

Savannah Guthrie's birthday plans looked a little different this year — but she wouldn't have it any other way!

On Sunday, the Today co-host turned 49 years old, enjoying her big day at home with her husband Michael Feldman and their two children, daughter Vale, 6, and son Charles "Charley" Max, 4. The festivities came two days after the family wore matching holiday pajamas for Christmas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday, @savannahguthrie! Posed or candid, our mommy is the very best. Love you, so," writes Feldman alongside a pair of photos on Instagram, one showing Guthrie smiling with her little ones, then one candid of her son pointing to her face as she looks off-camera.

Sharing the same set of pictures, Guthrie writes, "Instagram —> reality ❤️❤️"

Guthrie, in a follow-up post, shared images of the moment she blew out her birthday candle on a cupcake as her kids cheered her on in their kitchen. "Wishes came true! 🎂 thanks for the love - especially @feldmike," she says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Guthrie's Today colleagues shared love and well wishes on her birthday in the comment section, including Hoda Kotb, who says, "Happy bday doll!!!" Adds Al Roker, "Happy Birthday, Savvie G!!" while Kristen Welker writes, "Happy Birthday @savannahguthrie!! Sending so much love for a great year!"

Mom-of-three Jenna Bush Hager penned a heartfelt tribute to Guthrie in an Instagram post.

"I've come from a (semi!) hiatus from social media to wish my dearest @savannahguthrie the happiest day," writes Bush Hager, 39. "Sometimes the world delights you with the truest of friend who understands and loves you just as you are, who makes you better, who is a great listener and laugh-partner! A few weeks ago as our kids played, she and I belted out 'Bobby McGee' in unison—upon hearing us Mila said to Vale: your mom does stuff like that too? I love doing all with you my soulful soul-sister! Happiest Birthday."

"Love you so," Guthrie replies.

RELATED VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie on Becoming a Mom Later in Life: 'I Can Really Take My Time and Enjoy My Kids'

Guthrie and Feldman opened up to Reveal with Drew and Jonathan Scott in October about parenting during the pandemic, with the couple explaining how they tag-team responsibilities.

"Mike is chief technology officer and chief grilling officer. He sets the alarm and gets up early every day to help me get ready for the Today show," said Guthrie. "And he sets up the kids for Zoom school. Then, about mid-morning, it's my turn to take over for a little while so he can do his actual job, as founder of a strategic consulting company."

Feldman explained that Guthrie's early-morning TV duties works for their schedules. "A fair amount of Savannah's workday is while the kids are still sleeping," he said. "And that's good on one hand, but then she has to roll right into Mommy-mode, still fully made up, while I disappear for conference calls."