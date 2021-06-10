Savannah Guthrie Reveals 'Powerful' Bible Verse She Wants Daughter Vale, 6½, to 'Memorize'

Savannah Guthrie hopes this Bible verse resonates with her daughter.

Speaking with Guideposts magazine about her faith and spirituality, the Today co-host, 49, reveals that she connected so much with one adage that she encouraged her 6½-year-old daughter Vale to memorize it and take it to heart.

"Psalm 23 lives in me. My cousin gave me this verse when I was a little girl and told me to memorize it. I have recited it to myself thousands of times and reflected on it morning, noon and night," says Guthrie, adding, "And lately it's a verse from Zephaniah: 'The Lord your God is with you, the mighty warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love he will no longer rebuke you, but will rejoice over you with singing.' "

"My daughter is 6½ with a phenomenal memory," she adds. "I told her, 'I think this is your verse, and I think you can memorize it.' "

Guthrie, who also shares son Charles "Charley" Max, 4, with husband Michael Feldman, said she loves the verse because "it's a moment in which you allow yourself to just soak in and remain in God's love. That's so powerful."

"When you feel beloved and delighted in and rejoiced over, how can you do anything but go out into the world and spread that around?" says Guthrie. "It's the kind of verse that's deeply fulfilling and nurturing and nourishing, but it also has an amazing and immediate effect in the world around you."