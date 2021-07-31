Today co-host Savannah Guthrie's husband Michael Feldman said their two kids are "really glad to have mommy home again"

Savannah Guthrie Returns to Kids in N.Y.C. After Covering Tokyo Olympics: 'So Happy to Be Home'

Savannah Guthrie is back to going for gold at the "toddler Olympics!"

After two weeks spent in Japan covering the Tokyo Olympics for the Today show, Guthrie, 49, documented her arrival back to New York City on Instagram Saturday. "Goodbye Tokyo —> hello NYC! So happy to be home," she wrote.

Pal and co-host Jenna Bush Hager sweetly commented, "So happy you're home too. Can't wait to hug you!! (Maybe not as much as [two] lil kiddos!)"

Guthrie's husband Michael Feldman then shared an adorable photo of the mom playing on a playground with their two children, daughter Vale, 6½, and son Charles "Charley" Max.

"From the #Tokyo2020 Olympics to the toddler Olympics. Really glad to have mommy home again!" Feldman captioned the photo, which Guthrie re-shared on her page, adding red heart emojis.

Today's co-hosts who were stationed in Japan for the global sporting event — Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin — recently told PEOPLE that while on the ground in Tokyo, they've been keeping in touch with their loved ones back home and taking souvenir requests.

Kotb, who has daughters Hope Catherine, 2, and Haley Joy, 4, with fiancé Joel Schiffman, said her older child requested cookies, and Guthrie had the hook-up: "I have so many cookies [from a nearby convenience store]," she explained.

Guthrie, meanwhile, had secured "a lot of glittery" things for Vale, but told PEOPLE and her co-anchors that she needs a souvenir still for Charley and Feldman. As for how her kids were cheering athletes on from home, Guthrie said, "Our kids are so excited. My kids are wearing their U.S.A. shirts, they're cheering on the teams. They're really thrilled that we're here — they can't believe I'm at the Olympics."

"We're making the time change work. I always tell them, 'I'm sending my sun to you' and 'Catch the moon. It's coming your way,' " she added of coordinating calls with the time zone differences.

Guthrie and Feldman previously opened up to Reveal with Drew and Jonathan Scott in October about parenting during the pandemic, with Feldman detailing how his wife's early-morning TV duties work for their routine at home.

"A fair amount of Savannah's workday is while the kids are still sleeping," he said at the time. "And that's good on one hand, but then she has to roll right into Mommy-mode, still fully made up, while I disappear for conference calls."