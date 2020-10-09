Savannah Guthrie and Husband Michael Feldman on Splitting Parenting Duties During Quarantine

"I'm in awe of her ability to create structure," said Michael Feldman of wife Savannah Guthrie helping keep their two kids Vale, 6, and Charley, 3, busy at home

Savannah Guthrie and husband Michael Feldman are getting honest about how they divvy up parenting demands during the pandemic.

In a new interview for Reveal with Drew and Jonathan Scott, the Today anchor, 48, and Feldman, 51, explained how they tag-team duties when it comes to caring for their daughter Vale, 6, and son Charles "Charley" Max, 3½, during the coronavirus shutdown, with extra at-home time.

"Mike is chief technology officer and chief grilling officer. He sets the alarm and gets up early every day to help me get ready for the Today show," said Guthrie. "And he sets up the kids for Zoom school. Then, about mid-morning, it’s my turn to take over for a little while so he can do his actual job, as founder of a strategic consulting company."

Feldman explained that Guthrie's early-morning TV responsibilities works for their schedules.

"A fair amount of Savannah’s workday is while the kids are still sleeping," he said. "And that’s good on one hand, but then she has to roll right into Mommy-mode, still fully made up, while I disappear for conference calls."

"So she’s ‘on’ from when she wakes up at 4 a.m. until the kids go to bed at night," Feldman added. "I’m in awe of her ability to create structure. I’m trying to figure out an acceptable time to have a cocktail, and she’s like, 'Okay, arts-and-crafts hour!'"

The couple — who tied the knot in 2014 — also detailed how they explained the unprecedented pandemic to their little ones, keeping them informed to a point about what's going on in the world.

"I want Vale and Charley to be aware of what’s going on in the world, but they don’t need to be that aware. But we can’t sneak much past Vale. She picks up everything, so we decided early on to have an open conversation," said Feldman.

"Charles did wish, when he was blowing a dandelion the other day, for the coronavirus to go away. Now they call it the ‘poopy’ coronavirus," Guthrie added. "That’s their worst curse word!"

Guthrie also shared how she monitors screen time for her two children, saying that's the "one thing we're working so hard at," given distance learning and more time indoors.

"We've managed to not plant them in front of a screen all day during quarantine, which is tempting," she said. "They get 20 minutes as a treat at the end of the day, and that's when Mike and I eat dinner."

The news anchor's best parenting tip? "Enjoy every moment. It goes way too fast. Also, don't rush potty training."