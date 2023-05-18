Savannah Chrisley Says Niece Chloe Told Her She Was 'Very Desperate' for Using Dating App

Savannah Chrisley is proving that dating is tough, even for former reality TV stars.

On Wednesday's episode of her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, the star, 25, shared that her niece Chloe, 10, told her she was "very desperate" for using dating apps.

"I just got notified by a 10-year-old this morning," she told her guest, country music artist Tenille Townes. "She, on the way to carpool, we were talking about dating and she was like, she looks at me, and dead-faced and goes, 'Sassy, you're on a dating app. You're very desperate.'"

"And I go, 'Uh! Excuse me?' She goes, 'You're literally on an app. You have to be desperate for a boyfriend.' And I was like 'Okay.' I was just like, 'Get out of my car and go to school.' I was like, 'Okay, this is getting really sad.' Like yeah, so that's my life. So it's fine. Totally fine."

Savannah's Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, began their prison sentences for fraud and tax evasion this past January. Todd is set to serve 12 years, while Julie will serve seven years.

Savannah has since become the primary guardian to her niece Chloe — who was adopted by Todd and Julie in 2016 from Todd's estranged son, Kyle — as well as younger brother Grayson.

During her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast in May, Savannah talked about her recent decision to keep Chloe and Grayson's coping private as they navigate their parents' prison sentences.

"So the last time that we spoke about this, I said that I was not really going to speak about them any further and I was going to let them tell their stories however they perceive it," she shared. "So just because I felt bad because so many tabloids like to take things out of context."