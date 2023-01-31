Savannah Chrisley Shares Parenting Advice Dad Todd Gave Her from Prison

Todd Chrisley wants his daughter Savannah Chrisley to get herself a break.

On the latest installment of her podcast Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley, the 25-year-old reality star opened up about raising her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, as Todd and Julie Chrisley serve their sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Sharing that she had just experienced "the toughest week of my life," Savannah, 25, said, "It's been hard. It's been hard to understand, to process and also help two kids process what's been going on in our life."

The Chrisley Knows Best star revealed that Grayson had a breakdown the night before, and that she had a moment of her own when she "felt defeated" while trying to get Chloe ready for a visit to prison after a tough day.

"I don't feel adequate enough for this job," said Savannah. "I am not my mother, which I wish I was. Because she is the kindest, most loving, most amazing human being I've ever met. I always said if I could be half of her I would be okay. I guess in moments like these I realize I'm more like my mom than I realize because I'm getting through it. I find the strength to get through it and do it."

Savannah said she sent her dad an email and let him know she had a "crappy day" as she stepped into the role of parent.

She read his reply out loud, in which he told her, "I want you to give yourself some grace. Fall in love with the real Savannah, the one that I raised that radiates a room with her kindness and compassion. Not the one the world wants to see."

"Remember, to gain the world and lose your soul, then what do you have?" he continued in part.

He later told his daughter, "I've never been more proud of you and the woman you're becoming. You've been cast in the fire and what God burns off will allow you to shine brighter than gold."

He ended by telling her to "travel safe" as she was set to go visit him the next day.

In November, Todd, 53, received 12 years in prison and 16 months probation while wife Julie, 50, received seven years in prison, plus 16 months probation.

On Jan. 17, Todd checked into the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola to begin his sentence, while Julie reported to a prison in Lexington, Kentucky, to serve out hers.

"I know that this is not my final destination," Todd said on a Chrisley Confessions podcast recorded before he entered prison. "I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around. I also have faith that the appellate court is going to see this for what it is."