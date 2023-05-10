Savannah Chrisley Shares Chloe's Emotional Text About Julie's First Mother's Day in Jail: 'I'm Sad'

Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving time in prison for their roles in a multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 10, 2023 01:25 PM
julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley
Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Savannah Chrisley and her family are missing their mom.

On Tuesday, Chrisley, 25, shared a screenshot of a text sent by her 10-year-old niece Chloe, which captured her sad feelings about celebrating Mother's Day for the first time without Julie Chrisley, reported Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm sad [crying emoji] mom will not be here for Mother's Day," the since-expired post on her Instagram Story read about Julie who is currently serving a seven-year jail sentence for her role in a multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme.

"The things no one talks about..." Savannah added sadly on her Mother's Day post.

Their dad Todd Chrisley, 54, was also sentenced to 12 years in prison at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida after he was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud.

Both Todd and Julie, 50, have also been ordered to serve an additional 16 months of probation following their release from prison. Chrisley has since become the primary guardian to Chloe — who was adopted by Todd and Julie in 2016 from Todd's estranged son, Kyle — and to her younger brother Grayson.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Savannah Chrisley Vows to Be '110%' Sure 'Without a Doubt' About Next Relationship After Broken Engagement
Savannah Chrisley. Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Although they are in the process of appealing their convictions, the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch and matriarch reported to prison in January to begin their respective sentences.

On Tuesday, Chrisley revealed on her Unlocked podcast that the famed Chrisley bunch, which includes brothers Chase and Grayson and half-siblings Lindsie and Kyle (whom Todd welcomed with his first wife Teresa Terry), is "filming some fun stuff coming up" for a new project.

Teasing what fans can expect, the Sassy By Savannah Chrisley founder shared, "It's just gonna be what you see is what you get."

"You're gonna have all the uncomfortable conversations," she continued. "You are going to see how we're navigating as a family through having two parents that are incarcerated. You're gonna see how my grandparents are dealing with things, how Chase and I are dealing with things, him and the wedding process, how I do not necessarily agree with it."

RELATED VIDEO: Savannah Chrisley Admits Mom Julie Is 'Scared' in Prison — but Says 'She's Trying to Shield Us from a Lot'

Chrisley Knows Best and its spinoff Growing Up Chrisley were impacted by Todd and Julie's ongoing legal troubles. After they were sentenced for fraud in November 2022, the USA Network quietly aired Chrisley Knows Best's 10th season at a late-night time slot. Growing Up Chrisley's fourth season concluded in October 2022 after a six-episode fourth season.

Nearly a month into her parents' respective sentences, however, Chrisley revealed that her family had been "talking to a few production companies about doing another show."

"We're going to touch on where we're at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we're coping with it, how we get through it," she explained. "Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there's a level of humor to it as well."

Chrisley added, "At the end of the day, we're not going to allow this to stop us from moving forward."

Related Articles
Angie Harrington and family credit: manicproject
Angie Harrington Reveals She's Leaving 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' to Care for Son with Autism (Exclusive)
Savannah Chrisley, Nate Smith
Savannah Chrisley Is Grappling with 'Right Person, Terrible Timing' After Quietly Dating Singer Nate Smith
Psalm's 4th Birthday Firefighter-Themed Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Son Psalm on 4th Birthday: 'So Happy You Chose Me to Be Your Mommy'
Lizzy Caplan attends FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Lizzy Caplan Says Son Alfie, Husband Tom Riley Are 'Most Important Part of My Life' (Exclusive)
FX's Fleishman is in Trouble FYC held at The DGA in Los Angeles
Claire Danes Shows Off Baby Bump and Opens Up About Playing Different Types of Moms (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Robert De Niro attends the "About My Father" premiere at SVA Theater on May 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Robert De Niro 'Is Okay' and 'Good with' Welcoming Baby No. 7 at 79: 'Never Gets Easier'
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Faye Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley Promises 'No Holding Back' in Family's Reality Series Filmed During Parents' Prison Time
Honey Boo Boo and Mama June at AOL Build on June 11, 2018 in New York City
Mama June Opens Up About Parenting Regrets, Admits She'll Likely Make 'Mistakes in the Future' (Exclusive)
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Wants Kroy Biermann to 'Be Involved' with Four Kids as Ex Files for Sole Custody
Birkhead: Photo. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr6Smhouq_Q/. Larry Birkhead/Instagram
Larry Birkhead Tells PEOPLE 5 Things No One Knows About Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead (Exclusive)
Ludacris Says Being the 'Ultimate Girl Dad' Is 'What Life's All About' (Exclusive) https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/109Vs4AkGNLzgxoyV2NB2mZlKq2JzFdj4
Ludacris Says Being the 'Ultimate Girl Dad' Is 'What Life's All About': 'We Have a Lot of Fun' (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Posts C-Section Photo to Refute Online Claims She Used Surrogate for Baby Esti
Savannah Chrisley Hugs Chloe Chrisley After Nashville School Shooting: 'Never Been More Grateful'
Savannah Chrisley Questions Having Kids of Her Own amid Caring for Niece and Brother at 25
Alicia Silverstone Celebrates Son Bear Blu on His Birthday: 'Can't Believe He's 12'
Alicia Silverstone Celebrates Son Bear's Birthday with Throwback Photos: 'Can't Believe He's 12'
Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Recalls 'Begging' Nurse to Let Her Give Daughter Hope a Bath During Hospital Stay
Miranda Kerr attends the Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebration Presented By Dave
Miranda Kerr Reveals What She's Most Looking Forward to About Mother's Day (Exclusive)