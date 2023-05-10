Savannah Chrisley Shares Chloe's Emotional Text About Julie's First Mother's Day in Jail: 'I'm Sad'

Savannah Chrisley and her family are missing their mom.

On Tuesday, Chrisley, 25, shared a screenshot of a text sent by her 10-year-old niece Chloe, which captured her sad feelings about celebrating Mother's Day for the first time without Julie Chrisley, reported Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm sad [crying emoji] mom will not be here for Mother's Day," the since-expired post on her Instagram Story read about Julie who is currently serving a seven-year jail sentence for her role in a multimillion-dollar bank fraud and tax evasion scheme.

"The things no one talks about..." Savannah added sadly on her Mother's Day post.

Their dad Todd Chrisley, 54, was also sentenced to 12 years in prison at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida after he was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud.

Both Todd and Julie, 50, have also been ordered to serve an additional 16 months of probation following their release from prison. Chrisley has since become the primary guardian to Chloe — who was adopted by Todd and Julie in 2016 from Todd's estranged son, Kyle — and to her younger brother Grayson.

Savannah Chrisley. Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Although they are in the process of appealing their convictions, the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch and matriarch reported to prison in January to begin their respective sentences.

On Tuesday, Chrisley revealed on her Unlocked podcast that the famed Chrisley bunch, which includes brothers Chase and Grayson and half-siblings Lindsie and Kyle (whom Todd welcomed with his first wife Teresa Terry), is "filming some fun stuff coming up" for a new project.

Teasing what fans can expect, the Sassy By Savannah Chrisley founder shared, "It's just gonna be what you see is what you get."

"You're gonna have all the uncomfortable conversations," she continued. "You are going to see how we're navigating as a family through having two parents that are incarcerated. You're gonna see how my grandparents are dealing with things, how Chase and I are dealing with things, him and the wedding process, how I do not necessarily agree with it."

Chrisley Knows Best and its spinoff Growing Up Chrisley were impacted by Todd and Julie's ongoing legal troubles. After they were sentenced for fraud in November 2022, the USA Network quietly aired Chrisley Knows Best's 10th season at a late-night time slot. Growing Up Chrisley's fourth season concluded in October 2022 after a six-episode fourth season.

Nearly a month into her parents' respective sentences, however, Chrisley revealed that her family had been "talking to a few production companies about doing another show."

"We're going to touch on where we're at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we're coping with it, how we get through it," she explained. "Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there's a level of humor to it as well."

Chrisley added, "At the end of the day, we're not going to allow this to stop us from moving forward."