Savannah Chrisley Says Seeing Niece Chloe, Brother Grayson in Good Spirits Gives Her 'Hope'

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about taking on the role of raising her niece and brother amidst her parents' prison sentences.

In the latest episode of the reality TV star's podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, she spoke about a recent glimmer of hope she felt while driving Chloe, 10, and Grayson, 16.

"There's little moments to where for instance, like in the car driving to see dad this weekend, Chloe and Grayson are sitting in the backseat, and they're telling me different songs to play and they're sitting next to each other and they're just like laughing and singing and cutting up and in that moment for a split second, I was like, 'Okay, we're gonna be okay,' " Chrisley, 25, said.

"Seeing two kids in the midst of their whole world falling apart, headed to see their dad in federal prison. Like, they're sitting here laughing and cutting up and playing with each other and that gave me a little bit of hope that I'm doing okay," she continued.

Chrisley's parents, Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, began their prison sentences for fraud and tax evasion this past January. Todd is set to serve 12 years, while Julie will serve 7 years.

Chrisley has since become the primary guardian to her niece — who was adopted by Todd and Julie in 2016 from Todd's estranged son, Kyle — and to her younger brother.

At this time, Todd and Julie are currently in the process of appealing their case. Chrisley has previously said she has "so much hope and so much restored strength" after visiting her father in February.

"I'm like, 'This isn't the end.' And I know that they're going through what they're going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change," she added. "Because whether this appeal works or not, they're still coming out with a story."