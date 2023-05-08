Savannah Chrisley Questions Having Kids of Her Own amid Caring for Niece and Brother at 25

Savannah Chrisley admits that everything that's happened with her family has her questioning what her own future looks like.

In the latest episode of the reality TV star's podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, the 25-year-old talked about what her future plans look like as she serves as guardian for niece Chloe, 10, and brother Grayson, 16.

"I'm in that anger part of grief right now. I'm just angry at everything. And also, after taking on the kids. I'm like, 'Okay. Do I actually want kids? Do I? You know, seeing how much this whole thing has affected us?'" she admitted.

Admitting she thinks that reaction is "coming from a place of anger," she clarified that she doesn't have any ill will about stepping up for the kids.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I don't want anyone to take what I said out of context at all. I frickin love these two kids more than life itself. They are my everything," she said. "We have so much fun together. I try to have as much fun as possible."

Chrisley's parents, Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, began their prison sentences for fraud and tax evasion this past January. Todd is set to serve 12 years, while Julie will serve seven years.

Chrisley has since become the primary guardian to her niece — who was adopted by Todd and Julie in 2016 from Todd's estranged son, Kyle — and to her younger brother.

"I try to be a good like adult figure in their life, but it's really hard being 25 and having two kids and trying to figure out what's best for them because normally you get to grow — like you get to grow from one to two to three to four," she continued. "Like you get to grow through the ages. Now, I'm just being like thrown into it."

Savannah Chrisley with brother Grayson and niece Chloe. savannah chrisley/Instagram

Elsewhere in the chat, Chrisley said that she recently felt some "little bit of hope" while spending time with the kids.

"There's little moments to where for instance, like in the car driving to see dad this weekend, Chloe and Grayson are sitting in the backseat, and they're telling me different songs to play and they're sitting next to each other and they're just like laughing and singing and cutting up and in that moment for a split second, I was like, 'Okay, we're gonna be okay,' " Chrisley said.

"Seeing two kids in the midst of their whole world falling apart, headed to see their dad in federal prison. Like, they're sitting here laughing and cutting up and playing with each other and that gave me a little bit of hope that I'm doing okay," she continued.